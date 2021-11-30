‘Judge Steve Harvey’: The ABC Courtroom Comedy’s Teaser Is Now Available [Watch].

The trailer for ABC’s forthcoming courtroom comedy series “Judge Steve Harvey” has been published.

Harvey plays the role of a “judge” in the one-hour show, handling little and large conflicts in the courtroom. Based on his life experiences and common sense, the 64-year-old TV host will issue his conclusion.

On January 4, 2022, the show will premiere.

The trailer begins with a voice-over declaring, “All rise for the honorable Judge Steve Harvey,” as the TV host walks into the “courtroom” with a wide smile on his face and cheers from the audience.

Harvey tells the crowd, “It’s always pleasant to come to court when you can’t lose.” “In my courtroom,” he continues, “I speak the truth.” A teaser of one of the first “cases” in the courtroom was also included in the video.

“Tell me what’s the business structure,” Harvey says to one of the participants, who replies, “It’s pretty much us interacting via Instagram and back.”

He then joked, “Are you slipping into his direct message? The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” According to the official description of the show, “real-life people with real-life difficulties ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships, and everything in between,” according to TVLine.

“With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade,” the description reads, “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some plain old common sense.”

Den of Thieves is producing “Judge Steve Harvey” in collaboration with Walt Disney Television’s newly founded alternative unit. Executive producers include Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Evan Prager, Jared Morell, and showrunner Myeshia Mizuno.

Harvey also hosts the ABC show “Celebrity Family Feud” and the syndicated daytime show “Family Feud.”

Harvey wowed his followers last month when he shared a snapshot of himself dressed in a blue jacket and leather pants on Twitter.

It triggered a flurry of social media memes.

Another fan added an image of his wife and the animated character Red Sonic to the shot, while another fan added some “Avengers” weapons.