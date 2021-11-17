Judge Derek Hough of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is ‘currently in quarantine’ after contracting COVID-19.

Judge Derek Hough claimed that he just tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated ahead of the Season 30 finale of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The 36-year-old professional dancer and actor announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He continued, “I’m currently isolated ahead of the ABC show’s finale.”

“I’ve been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID despite being properly vaccinated.” I just found out, and I’m fine with it. In the video Hough published, he said, “I feel strong.”

The ballroom dancer further stated that he has been seeking medical guidance in order to recover as quickly as possible. Hough claimed he’s “currently in quarantine” to prevent the illness from spreading. The “Make Your Move” performer promised to keep his fans informed as much as possible. He then exhorted them to remain safe in the face of the pandemic.

Hough’s “No Limit” gigs in Las Vegas for this week have been rescheduled for a later date, according to the description of his picture. He stated that the new dates will be announced soon.

Due to his participation in the competition and his Las Vegas residency, which began in late September, Hough has been traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

In his Instagram post, Hough did not reveal his plans for next week’s “DWTS” finals. It should be mentioned that he was out of week 3 earlier in the season after contracting the virus. According to Entertainment Weekly, he did not test positive at the time and was able to return the next week.

There’s still no news on whether the problem affected anyone else on the show, or if his diagnosis would have an impact on the finale.

Hough’s case follows that of Cody Rigsby and his dancing partner Cheryl Burke, who both contracted the illness earlier this year. According to Us Weekly, the couple had to miss performing on stage and instead danced their Britney Spears-themed number virtually.

On Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, ABC broadcasts “Dancing With The Stars.”