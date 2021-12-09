Jude Riordan of ITV’s Coronation Street is in disbelief as he achieves a major milestone.

In the long-running soap, the St Helens youngster has surprised audiences with his dramatic performances as Sam Blakeman.

The 10-year-old has played a pivotal role in a dramatic narrative after his mother, Natasha, was accidentally shot during Super Soap Week and left mute.

Fans have praised Jude’s performance, and the Corrie actor has won Best Newcomer at both the National Television Awards and the Inside Soap Awards.

He’s come to Instagram to announce that he’s won another award, this time for Best Soap Performance at the I Talk Telly Awards.

Jude was up against Amy Walsh, Billy Price, Charlie Brooks, Kelle Bryan, Mollie Gallagher, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Stevie Basaula for the prize, which was his first outside of the novice category.

The prize was selected by a public vote, and he thanked his supporters for their support on social media.

“When does the skull self-combust?” he asked. Thank you, @italktelly voters, for making me the Best Soap Performance winner!” It appears that I am no longer a newcomer. Thank you to everyone who supported me by voting for me. I truly have the best people cheering me on and supporting me.” Fans and followers congratulated the youngster in droves in the comments section. Sally Carman, a co-star, said: “Another one?!?!?” says the narrator. “There’s only one Jude Riordan,” Billy Price noted. “Get in!” Rachel Leskovac exclaimed. Jude, you did an excellent job.” “I see Oscars in your future, little man!!!!” Laurie wrote. “You deserve every accolade that comes your way,” Pauline added. “You’re an absolute genius.” “Congratulations again Jude!!!” Lisa said. You’re incredibly talented, as well as lovely!”