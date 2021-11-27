Journalist Calls Prince William and Harry Documentary “Royal Hatchet Job”: “I Felt Conned”

A journalist who appeared in BBC’s “The Princes and the Press” has attacked the program and its host, claiming she felt “utterly duped” by how she was depicted.

Amanda Platell, an Australian journalist and columnist based in the United Kingdom, described the documentary as “a hatchet job” on the palace and the press and “a hagiography” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a piece for the Daily Mail published days after the first episode of the two-part documentary aired.

Platell stated that the series’ host, BBC media editor Amol Rajan, approached her eight months ago and wanted her to be interviewed for the documentary. Platell claims to have had “at least two hours of taped talk” with Rajan, whom she describes as engaging and self-deprecating.

“I felt absolutely tricked,” she wrote in her post, claiming that her hour-long interview had been reduced to “less than two minutes of selective quotes.” The journalist provided no other details regarding her supposed two-hour conversation with Rajan.

When Platell asked to see parts of their conversation that would feature in the second episode, Rajan allegedly informed her it was “difficult to share” the clips with her ahead of time since they were “still working on the program,” according to Platell.

Despite writing a lot of columns in support of the royal couple, Platell remarked that the first episode of the program only featured two of her Daily Mail columns that were critical of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The program also gave “disproportionate prominence” to Omid Scobie, co-author of a “fawning” book about the duchess and Prince Harry, and allowed Markle’s lawyer Jenny Afia to speak “at length and uncontested” without giving the royal family the same opportunity.

Platell stated, “I’m terribly sorry to be linked with ‘The Princes and the Press,’ and I feel let down by Amol Rajan, who I believe misled me,” before saying, “It appeared I was being used to buttress Meghan’s case.”

Platell authored a column for “The Princes and the Press” in December 2017 titled “Can Kate cope with Meghan mania?” When questioned why she wrote the poem, Platell said it was because Middleton, unlike her sister-in-law, “never had people screaming at her.” “One of Meghan’s first events was done at a radio station in Brixton,” the journalist recalled, referring to the royal couple’s visit to Reprezent 107.3. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.