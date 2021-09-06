Joshua Jackson Isn’t a Fan of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion in the Style of ‘Friends’

The success of HBO’s “Friends” reunion special has prompted fans to demand specials for other popular TV shows, including “Dawson’s Creek.”

Joshua Jackson, on the other hand, does not believe that fans would want to see the now-adult stars of the teen drama reunite.

Jackson, 43, was asked by The Guardian in an interview while promoting his new series “Dr. Death” about the prospect of staging a “Friends”-style reunion with the actors of “Dawson’s Creek,” which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003. Fans may find it “jarring” to witness the show’s young ensemble as adults, according to the actor.

“I think it’s less unsettling to watch the ‘Friends’ cast now since they were already grownups when they were making the show,” he told the site.

“It could surprise folks if we put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaky backs. When Pacey gets out of a chair, no one wants to hear him grunt,” Jackson joked.

Jackson was 20 when he was cast as Pacey Witter on “Dawson’s Creek,” which also starred James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Katie Holmes and established their careers.

On the subject of a possible reboot, Holmes seemed to agree with Jackson. “I don’t think we’re going to do a reunion,” she remarked in a 2016 interview with SiriusXM’s “Just Jenny Show.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Holmes said, “We did grow up, but we see each other every now and then.” “I believe the show’s appeal stemmed from Kevin Williamson’s writing, which was of the moment and gave teens a voice. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience — a once-in-a-lifetime show — and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all appeared in “Friends: The Reunion” on the same stage. Variety stated that the reunion was a massive hit, almost as big as HBO Max’s “Wonder Woman 1984,” using data from connected-TV analytics vendor TVision.

According to the data, on May 27, the first day of its release, 29 percent of U.S. streaming homes watched the reunion special. When it launched on Christmas Day 2020, “WW84” was seen by 32 percent of U.S. streaming households, according to the research.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Guardian, Jackson acknowledged that Patrick Stewart was the one who helped him rediscover his passion for acting. He admitted that he had received. Brief News from Washington Newsday.