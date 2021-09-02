Josh Duggar’s legal drama is causing undue stress on the Duggar family: “They Aren’t As Close.”

According to a source, the Duggar family is not as close as it once was.

TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On” documented the Duggars’ way of life and traditional rituals, and they became extremely popular.

Due to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest kid, Josh Duggar, both shows were canceled.

Josh was arrested in April on suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography. A number of people on the internet pushed the network to cancel its family show. TLC finally terminated relations with the Duggars, causing the once-close family to fall apart. The family’s future was likewise unknown after saying goodbye to their reality show.

“Because of all of Josh’s legal trouble, they aren’t as close as they once were,” a family source told People. “It’s causing them a lot of worry, despite the fact that the majority of the family is acting as if nothing has happened.”

The family had previously suffered difficulties. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 after a 2006 police probe revealed that Josh had been accused of assaulting five minor girls between 2002 and 2003, including at least two of his sisters. Josh’s subscription to Ashley Madison, an infidelity website, made headlines three months later after it was hacked. Josh acknowledged to being unfaithful to his wife and to having a pornography problem.

Aside from Josh’s scandals, other family members have departed the house. In 2016, Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, relocated to Texas and eventually settled in Los Angeles. She also changed up her attire and began wearing sleeveless tops, shorts, and slacks. At home, Jim Bob and Michelle have a “no pants” rule. Their daughters were urged to wear only dresses and skirts.

“Modesty has nothing to do with what you wear. It’s all about your heart’s position. In her book “The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in God’s Promises,” she writes, “I wanted to follow what the Bible meant, and as I examined the Scriptures for answers, I never discovered a chapter clearly barring women from wearing trousers.”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have also taken a step back from the Duggars. After six seasons, they left “Counting On” to focus on their family.

"We were stuck between a rock and a hard place, having to pick between our family goals and filming, and it didn't feel like it was in our best interests as a family to do so.