Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar Have Their Seventh Child Ahead Of His Child Pornography Trial.

Alums of “19 Kids and Counting” The Duggars’ seventh child has been born to Anna and Josh.

Anna announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a snapshot of their infant daughter resting peacefully in a green onesie with a flower headband.

The pregnancy news arrives only days before her husband’s pre-trial meeting in preparation for his child pornography trial later this month.

“Meet Madyson Lily Duggar, the newest addition to the Duggar family!” Anna captioned the photo with the information that their youngest kid was born on October 23, weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s parents, thrilled over the birth of their 22nd grandchild.

The pair announced in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, “We are always happy to receive another grandchild.” “Every one of them is a precious gift from the Lord.” Madyson joined Anna and Josh’s other six children: Mackenzie, 12, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 23 months.

In April, Anna and her husband revealed that they were expecting their seventh child, just days before Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.

“It’s a FEMALE!!! We are ecstatic to share the news that baby number seven is on the way, and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” She captioned the video with an Instagram photo of her family.

Josh was arrested and charged with one count of receiving and possessing child pornography at the Washington County jail in Arkansas later that month. He pleaded not guilty and his trial was due to begin in July.

Josh requested an extension to the trial date to 2022 in June, but the judge only granted a four-month postponement. The trial has been rescheduled for November.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the former reality star is accused of downloading information depicting the sexual assault of minors under the age of 12. Josh faces up to 20 years in jail and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted on each count.

TLC terminated the controversial family’s reality show, “Counting On,” in June after 11 seasons following Josh’s arrest.

“Counting On” was produced as a spinoff series to “19 Kids and Counting” in the wake of Josh’s molestation allegations.

Josh was accused of sexually assaulting five minor girls as a teenager in 2015, according to reports. Jill Dillard, now 29, and Jessa Seewald, now 28, were two of his sisters who eventually came forward as two. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.