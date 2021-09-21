Josey Rivera, Naya Rivera’s son, turns six, and his father, Ryan Dorsey, celebrates his birthday [photos].

Josey Dorsey, Ryan Dorsey’s son with the late “Glee” star Naya Rivera, turned six on September 17, and the proud father celebrated by posting gorgeous photos to his Instagram account on Monday.

Josey smiles enthusiastically in front of the camera while holding up six fingers in one snap.

The child can also be seen in another shot celebrating his Batman-themed birthday in an outdoor location with a man dressed in a cape.

@joseydorsey is six years old!! It’s been over two thousand one hundred ninety days since I was born. Every day is a gift, my precious, smart, spectacular baby, I love you more every day, and I am so pleased to name you my son,” Dorsey captioned his image.

Josey’s birthday falls just a few weeks after he began school.

Dorsey also marked the occasion by sharing a gallery of images of his father and kid bonding at a theme park.

Josey wore a crimson sweatshirt and a face mask in one photo. “#TBT (lol) The 1st Day of Kindergarten was a roller coaster to remember,” Dorsey wrote.

A brief video of him and Josey enjoying a roller coaster ride was also posted by the pleased father.

In July 2020, five days after going missing on a boat ride with Josey in California’s Lake Piru, Naya’s body was discovered. Josey was just four years old at the time.

According to authorities, before the actress died, she must have summoned enough strength to push Josey back into the boat for safety as it began to drift.

Naya’s father, George Rivera, told ET just before her first-year death anniversary how she evolved as a person after becoming a mother.

He continued, “Her concentration was truly on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, and she really leaned into that, really leaned into that and the word I want to use is maturity.” She grew up and became more mature, as well as more responsive to other people’s feelings.”

Josey constantly mentions his mother in their chats, according to George.

“Oh, I used to do this with Mommy,” he says. Oh, I recall Mommy doing something similar. It could be a snack or a cup from the pantry, and we say, ‘Yeah, remember when you did that?’ We don’t back down from it; instead, we keep reinforcing his and our values,” George explained.