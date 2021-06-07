Joseph Sikora says he based his character Tommy on 50 Cent in the film ‘Power.’

Power Universe on Starz is one of the most popular drama series on television. The original series aired in 2014 and followed James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), one of New York City’s most notorious drug lords, as he battled to become legal. Despite Ghost’s best efforts to show himself to the world as a nightclub owner and businessman, his clandestine life in the drug trade continues to progress. Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), Ghost’s longstanding best friend and business partner, on the other hand, was never one to hide his true self.

Tommy adored living on the dark side, despite being volatile and short-tempered. He was brutal yet caring at the same time.