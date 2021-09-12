Jordyn Woods’ plastic surgery allegations are slammed by Karl-Anthony Towns, who says, “This Is All-Natural.”

Following criticism of Jordyn Woods’ physique makeover, her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns defended her.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center, 25, responded to accusations that his girlfriend, 23, had undergone plastic surgery to acquire her trim figure on Friday. Towns argued that Woods’ change was the result of her “hard work” rather than surgery in a lengthy Twitter thread.

He said, “Are we arguing that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?”

Towns continued, “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results, and trust me, this is all-natural.” “People have been calling this woman terrible things because of her weight since she was ten years old, and instead of letting the Internet dictate her life, she went out and did the darn work and changed her entire life. LIFE WAS SAVED BY FITNESS!”

Woods’ new workout app, FrstPlace, was launched this week, prompting his tweets. She shared a before-and-after snapshot of her fitness regimen, which drew accusations that she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Towns urged followers to follow Woods’ example and practice the same workouts and exercises that saved his life. He also stated that he was responding to “hate with love” because “THAT’S WHAT JORDYN WISHES TO PROMOTE…LOVE.”

The NBA player then went on to praise his fiancée, praising her for her poise in the face of the cruel insults.

“And I adore you, sweetie, the one and only @jordynwoods.

Every day, you make me happy to call you my Girl, Queen, Rock, and Everything,” he continued. “It’s unfortunate that we live in a world where spreading happiness and love is met with double the hate and viewed as weak and ‘uncool.’”

Woods has “stayed true to YOU” and “never changed to meet people’s narratives and agendas,” according to Towns.

He wrote, “I could write a book about why the world needs more people like YOU.” “Whatever false narratives they try to cast you in (very inaccurate narratives, I should add), the next generation is incredibly fortunate to have you as a role model.”

Towns ended his Twitter thread by telling Woods that her father, John Woods, would be “looking down at you every day at the way you manage things and at how you treat people who don’t deserve your generosity,” as he died in 2017 just days after being diagnosed with cancer.

