Jordyn Woods Appearingly Disses Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cancel the Culture Remark.

Jordyn Woods appeared to make a dig at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when discussing cancel culture.

Woods, 23, opened a parcel containing shirts with the slogans “Oh, s—t I’ve been canceled” and “Please don’t cancel me” printed on them during Wednesday’s edition of “MTV Cribs.”

According to Us Weekly, the former “Life of Kylie” star — who made news in 2019 when she and Thompson, 30, were seen kissing while he was dating Kardashian, 37 — then seemed to address her feud with the Good American creator and getting “canceled” in the wake of her scandal with the NBA player.

Fans assumed Woods was referring to the controversy involving her, Kardashian, and Thompson when she remarked, “They tried it already, I’ve already been in that position.” “The only person who can cancel you, in my opinion, is God, and God is not going to cancel you.”

Elizabeth, her mother, added, “And that is the truth.”

After being caught kissing Thompson at a party in February 2019, Woods faced a barrage of criticism. She had a falling out with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including her best friend Kylie Jenner, as a result of the controversy.

In 2019, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly, “Kylie is still incredibly hurt and saddened by Jordyn’s actions and decision-making.” “For a while, it utterly destroyed Kylie and left her feeling very conflicted.”

Woods eventually admitted to kissing Thompson on “Red Table Talk,” though she claimed there was “no passion” and “no tongue.”

Kardashian was also allegedly apologized to by the influencer “over the phone, over text.”

Kardashian and Thompson broke up soon after accusations of him kissing Woods appeared, but they reconciled in August of last year.

After further adultery charges from Instagram model Sydney Chase, who claimed she hooked up with the Sacramento Kings player in January, they split up again in June. However, the ex-couple is said to be getting along while co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, True.

Kardashian addressed the scandal in June’s two-part conclusion of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” telling host Andy Cohen that she has no ill emotions against Woods. She also stated that she had forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian said, “I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing incredibly well in her personal life.” “I believe [that I only forgave Tristan]is a massive mistake. Jordyn isn’t someone I hold a grudge against. I believe. Brief News from Washington Newsday.