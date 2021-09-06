Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Talk About How Their Friendship Became Romance.

In an Instagram video, Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns disclosed fresh insights about their relationship.

On Friday, the 23-year-old model shared a video on social media in which she discussed how her relationship with Towns turned amorous.

“I was like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me two years ago,’” she recalled. “I realize that sounds disgusting now,” she added, as her boyfriend laughed and commented on how “crazy” that sounded.

“There was never a kiss or anything like that. [With her], I was just best buddies.] Towns stated, “We had such great respect for one other.”

Towns claimed that he and Woods met through mutual acquaintances and that their friendship had progressed to the point where they were more than friends.

He explained, “I met Jordyn years ago knowing ordinary folks and we just became friends.” “Since then, our friendship has grown to the point where we are more than friends. I’m not saying that in a derogatory way, but we’re just great friends.”

When he lost his mother, Jacqueline, and seven other family members to COVID-19 during the pandemic, Towns stated they began to have a deeper relationship. He claimed that Woods was there for him at a difficult period in his life, and that this was when their relationship began to blossom romantically.

“It just so happened that the COVID came along and kind of threw its obstacles at us, and it pushed us to either choose where our friendship would go as friends or something more,” the NBA player explained. “We went with the latter.”

In September 2020, Woods and Towns made their relationship Instagram public by joining his best friend-turned-family girlfriend’s vacation to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Woods said in the video that she is overjoyed with how their relationship has turned out. “I believe dating your best buddy is kind of cool. We are acquainted. We know what’s on each other’s minds. We know each other on good and terrible days, and we’ve shared a lot of horrible days,” she explained.

The couple also opened up about their relationship’s ups and downs. “There will be occasions when we are terribly angry with each other, but we must choose whether we will put our love for each other first or our egos first,” Towns remarked.