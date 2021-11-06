Jordon Ibe, a former Liverpool footballer, speaks out about his melancholy.

Jordon Ibe, a former Liverpool winger, has characterized his battle with depression as “the worst chapter of my life.”

In January, while playing for Derby County, the 25-year-old boldly revealed on social media that he had been dealing with his mental health.

Ibe, who made his Liverpool debut at the age of 17, has had a difficult year since releasing his statement, having been released by Derby and broken his leg shortly after.

Despite the difficulties he has experienced, the former England youth international claims he is now in a better mental place after talking about a long-standing personal battle.

In an in-depth interview with sportBIBLE, he said, “It was the darkest time of my life.”

“To be honest, it was a cry for help. I felt compelled to speak up because I’m not sure what else could have happened if I hadn’t. It’s fortunate that I did.” ” I’m not attempting to make others pity me.

“I think it was critical that I talked about it honestly – and with my family – because you never know what can happen when it comes to mental health.” For the past four years, I’ve been suffering from depression.” Following his Reds debut in 2013, the winger went on to make 27 appearances as a first-team regular in the 2015/16 season.

His displays in a Liverpool shirt convinced Bournemouth to spend £15 million for the then-20-year-old, who was originally first-choice before seeing his playing time cut.

Last season, Ibe returned to Derby County after a successful loan spell with the Reds, but he only played three minutes of game.

As a result, he became a focus of online criticism, and the wide receiver claimed that the comments added to how he was already feeling.

“The feedback is harsh. It got to the point where I was seeing a lot of people discussing [on social media], and what upset me the most was hearing bad comments here and there,” he explained.

“I’m my harshest critic.” I’m pretty hard on myself. I’m continuously striving to improve.

“It was making at the time, obviously because my mental health was not in the ideal place.”

