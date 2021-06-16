Jordana Brewster, star of ‘F9,’ claims that one character was cut from the latest ‘Fast and Furious’ film.

In the Fast and Furious universe, F9 reveals more of the Toretto family. Dom (Vin Dieselbrother, )’s Jakob Toretto, is played by John Cena. The film jumps back to them as youngsters, with Finn Cole and Vinnie Bennett portraying them, respectively. We also meet their father, Jack (J.D. Pardo), but according to Jordana Brewster, one new character didn’t make the cut.

On June 12, Brewster spoke during an F9 press conference. Brewster noted that one figure originally introduced to the film’s Toretto family history did not wind up in the finalized product when discussing the film’s Toretto family history. F9 will be released on June 25th.

In ‘F9,’ the ‘Fast and Furious’ family expands.

Dom refers to his racing mates as his family, but it turns out that his biological family is far larger. The inclusion of Jakob Toretto, who plays Dom’s sister, Mia, is also significant for Brewster.

The fact that there is another Toretto brother is a big development. It’s good because I believe this film looks back. It’s a little bit of a retrospective in terms of who our father was, what the history is, what trauma Mia and Dom endured. I think I’m going to utilize this as a character element in the next one to create Mia. It’s information I wish I’d known sooner, but I also think it’s great that the audience is given a deeper look into Toretto’s life and that so many questions are answered in this one.

F9 news conference, Jordana Brewster, 6/12/21

There was even more in ‘F9′ at one point.

The flashbacks reveal why Dom and Jakob fell out before the original Fast and the Furious started. Mia isn’t present for these scenes. Brewster said that she once had a younger doppelganger.

Brewster stated, “I remember them casting a younger Mia and we just didn’t get to meet her.”

Early versions of F9, according to Brewster, may have included more of the Toretto family. In the end, the attention is on Jakob, Dom, and their father.