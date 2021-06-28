Jordana Brewster, star of ‘F9,’ admits that ‘The Fate of the Furious’ made her’so sad.’

Mia Toretto has returned to F9. In the Fast and Furious franchise, Jordana Brewster plays Dominic Toretto’s sister, who is played by Vin Diesel. Brewster appeared in Fast Five, Furious 6, and Furious Seven after the original cast returned for Fast & Furious in 2009. However, due to the tragic circumstances surrounding Paul Walker’s death, she was unable to appear in The Fate of the Furious.

On June 12, Brewster spoke during the F9 press conference. Brewster stated that her absence from The Fate of the Furious made her unhappy when asked about her return to the franchise. On June 25, Mia will be back in F9.

Jordana Brewster’s past scars were reopened in ‘The Fate of the Furious.’

Walker passed away before finishing Furious Seven. The plot was changed so that Brian O’Conner (Walker) would retire at the conclusion. Mia, on the other hand, had to stay home during The Fate of the Furious assignment since she was his significant other and they had children together.

Brewster remarked, “I felt extremely disappointed to be left out of 8 for a very good cause.” “However, seeing it come out and seeing the posters all over the place made me extremely sad.”

F9 discovered a method to put Mia in the film while still justifying Walker’s absence. Brian, she claims, is at home with their children and Dom’s son.

“I was ecstatic when I got the call to join,” Brewster added. “I was also ecstatic since I was able to be present for the entire shoot. Because I was on a television show in grades 6 and 7, I didn’t have the same opportunity. I sort of missed out on so much of the action, so on this one I relished every minute.”

Jordana Brewster still misses Paul Walker

Every Fast and the Furious sequel since Seven is missing Walker.