Jordana Brewster Said Paul Walker Was “Sweet” When She Was Scared to Do This “Fast Five” Stunt Jordana Brewster Said Paul Walker Was “Sweet” When She Was Scared to Do This “Fast Five” Stunt

Extreme stunts are a staple of the Fast & Furious franchise. Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia, stated that she committed an unexpected stunt with Paul Walker and received a “badge of honor” as a result.

Jordana Brewster was taken aback by the fact that she had to participate in the ‘Fast Five’ prank.

Fast Five contains a scene when Brian (Walker) and Mia are being hunted and have to jump from roof to roof to get away. Brewster told Entertainment Weekly that she hadn’t planned on pulling off the trick herself.

“I had no idea we’d be jumping off rooftops,” she admitted. “[Director] Justin [Lin] was wise to do this because I am a nervous Nellie, and if he had said, ‘OK, you and Paul are going to jump from a roof,’ I would have shouted, ‘No, no, no.’ Please make use of [my]double.’

When Brewster arrived on set, she was surprised to be given a harness and told she could do the stunt herself. The actor said, “But then Paul was so kind.” “Paul said, ‘I got you.’ Don’t be concerned; it’ll be fantastic.’ You can see my expression was like…I was very nervous when I rewatched it.”

She didn’t come out of it unharmed. After filming, Brewster needed stitches in her hand. Lin told her that the injury was a “badge of pride” for her.

In ‘Furious 7,’ Jordana Brewster surprisingly wrapped up Mia’s story.

Due to Walker’s untimely death, Mia and Brian made a cameo in Furious 7. The couple was photographed on a beach with their child. Brian then drove away alongside Dominic Toretto in his automobile (Vin Diesel). Mia hasn’t been seen since then. Mia and Brian made the decision to retire from the criminal justice system.

"I didn't say goodbye," she said in 2018, according to…