Jordana Bewster (‘Fast & Furious’) Is Engaged To Tech CEO Mason Morfit [Photo].

Jordana Brewster of “Fast & Furious” fame has announced her engagement to businessman Mason Morfit.

Brewster shared the news of her and the tech CEO’s engagement on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off her gleaming diamond ring in the snap.

On the beach, she and Morfit are seen cuddling. She captioned the photo, “JB soon to be JBM.”

Brewster’s planned marriage to Morfit will be her second, after she filed for divorce from film producer Andrew Form after 13 years of marriage more than a year ago. Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5, are their two sons.

Brewster and Morfit initially sparked relationship speculations when they were spotted together at the beach in Santa Monica, California, last July. Morfit, whom she referred to as “the love of her life,” was introduced to the “F9” actress in June.

In an interview with Glamour, she disclosed that she and the ValueAct Capital CEO met four years ago while still married to their partners.

Mason and I met four years ago, while we were both still married,” she told the magazine. “I took note of Mason because he was adorable and pleasant. I started following him on Instagram shortly after that meal. He began to pursue me as well. When he liked a post or commented on something I’d written, my heart would skip a beat,” she continued.

She also remembered how they reconnected in San Francisco four days after she and Form had decided to end their relationship.

Mason stood at the bottom of the escalator as I landed, carrying a placard with my name on it,” she recalled. “Like a hummingbird, my heart was fluttering. I was both terrified yet strangely grounded at the same time. Mason and I merged into one other during a time when the world avoided contact and everyone was required to stay six feet apart. Please kiss me, I thought. And he succeeded.”

She and Morfit kept seeing each other every other week after they reconnected, until they started talking about a future together and how to merge their families.

“Therapists and friends advised us to take it easy and enjoy the solitude, but we knew it was the right decision. “I guess what didn’t work for me the first time is working now,” she explained.