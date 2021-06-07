Jordan Peele’s Childhood Inspires the Fictional Sketch “Key & Peele”

On their Comedy Central TV show Key & Peele, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key worked together to create magic. The pals have gone on to build a name for themselves in other ways since the show ended in 2015. However, many of their characters and skits are remembered fondly by fans.

The two of them, like most comedians, drew on their own life experiences for laughs. Peele’s life was the source of inspiration for at least one Key and Peele skit.

The friends ‘fell in love with comedy’.

In 2002, Key and Peele met at Second City, an improv comedy venue. They “fell in comedic love,” according to The Things, after being wowed by each other’s ability.

Soon after, they both auditioned for the same part on MadTV, a comedic sketch show. The producers decided to hire them both after seeing how successfully they worked together.

Their onstage chemistry must have been clear, since their manager had an idea after the show. He offered that the two of them work together on a comedy program. Key was quick to respond.

“And I said to myself, ‘Why wouldn’t I want to do a show with the best sketch writer I’ve ever met in my whole life?’”

The concept was simply too brilliant to pass up. As a result, Key & Peele was born.

The success of the comedy duo Key & Peele

Key & Peele lasted from 2012 to 2015, according to Vox. With 2.1 million viewers, it was one of Comedy Central’s most watched premieres ever. Over the course of the show’s five seasons, the two stars demonstrated their satirical abilities.

They frequently broached the subject of racism in America on the show.