Jordan McCollum, Mama June’s rumored boyfriend, Signs COVID-19: “Everything Tastes Like Cardboard.”

Jordan McCollum, Mama June Shannon’s alleged lover, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is sharing his narrative on social media with his fans.

The 24-year-old TikTok star, who has over 1.1 million followers and 13.3 million likes on the video-sharing platform, shared an update with his fans on Sunday, alerting them that he had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“So I got [COVID-19],” the narrator continues. I haven’t told you much, but I put the first ounce of energy I’ve had since I’ve been down to good use… At the start of the video, McCollum says, “Finally, my back pain has gone away.”

The video producer, who lives in Florence, Alabama, continued by saying that his sense of taste and smell is still “completely obliterated,” and that “everything tastes like cardboard, literally.”

In his post, McCollum also claimed that he took the video late at night while watching Netflix because he was bored after sleeping for “essentially four days.” He subsequently expressed his dissatisfaction with having the house to himself, stating that it was becoming “extremely dull” and “annoying.”

McCollum followed up on Monday with a video of him singing along to the music blasting from his car sound while driving around the city.

The message elicited mixed reactions from his supporters. While many people were relieved to see the influencer smiling again, others were concerned about the risk of the virus spreading.

One user wrote, “Jordan! “It’s fantastic to see you smiling.”

“I’m thrilled to see your joyful face,” one person said.

“Do you have [COVID-19]? “You have to be careful,” wrote another devotee.

“Do you have [COVID-19] and are you going out to have an influence (sic) on others?” A fourth user has been added to the system.

McCollum has recently made headlines due to his alleged romance with the 42-year-old reality personality. According to speculations, Mama June may have moved to Florence to be with the much younger social media personality.

Mama June is also rumored to have bought McCollum’s new car. On July 18, the TikTok star flaunted a 2013 Nissan Altima, claiming that it had been purchased for him by “someone.” After a few weeks, the car broke down due to transmission issues, and it was quickly replaced by the 2019 model of the same car.

McCollum shared a snapshot of his new motorcycle with his Instagram followers, and Mama June quickly reacted, “[You].” News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.