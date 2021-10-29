Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, has been hailed as a “great example” in the fight against racism.

Former France defender Lilian Thuram feels that white players must take the lead in combating racial injustice, and that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’sets an example.’

Henderson, who has been active in the fight against racism, has been hailed by the World Cup winner.

Since June 2020, when George Floyd was murdered in the United States, footballers in England have taken a knee before kick-off as part of a demonstration against racism.

At the start of the season, the Reds captain repeated the club’s stance on the practice and their dedication to increasing awareness, telling the club website: “There has been unjustified argument over why footballers continue to demonstrate in this fashion, but there should be none.” It’s really straightforward: we’re protesting racism.

“The question should no longer be why are we doing it, but why aren’t we doing it?” This is a required response to an issue that we are aware of and that we also recognize should not be occurring.” Thuram has praised Henderson as a player who “really knows the scope of the problem,” according to Thuram.

He told The Guardian, “It’s critical that players continue to kneel before games to criticize the injustices that impact people of color.”

“English football should be applauded for continuing to do so; they are true trailblazers in raising awareness, at least in football. What they’re doing invites people to think about what they’re doing.” The former footballer and novelist went on to say that the actions of “young black players who are no longer willing to accept what older ones accepted” inspire him.

But he’s also heartened by white coworkers’ support, citing Henderson as an example.

“I believe it’s excellent that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is speaking out against racism.” Because it shows that he recognizes that racism affects him as well.

“He was not a bystander; he understood that it was not the job of the minority of people who are racists to criticize it.” Players like him set the bar high.

“The more people who speak out against racism, the closer we are to achieving equality.” To remain silent is to condone racism’s violence.”