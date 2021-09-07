Jordan Connor of ‘Riverdale’ Marries Jinjara Mitchell: ‘Best Day Of My Life’

Jordan Connor, star of “Riverdale,” married Jinjara Mitchell over the weekend.

After being engaged for two years, Connor, 29, and Mitchell, also 29, exchanged “I dos” on Saturday. They were meant to marry last year, but the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding for a year.

In Tofino, British Columbia, they married at the Long Beach Lodge Resort. In front of 50 guests, they exchanged vows.

On Instagram, Connor posted a photo of them kissing on their wedding day. In the caption, he wrote, “BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!”

On her Instagram account, Jinjara posted the same shot. “We dang well did it!” she taunted her admirers in the caption. [W]edding spam will be arriving soon.”

Brides got a sneak peek at some of the details from the couple’s wedding. According to the couple, their wedding was a dream come true.

Connor told the newspaper, “Our goal for the wedding was a beachy bohemian romantic vibe.” “It was a dream come true to see it all come together.”

Through images captured by Olivia Van Dyke, the couple gave Brides an exclusive glimpse at their magical wedding. The bride donned Anne Barge’s gorgeous lace gown, while Connor wore a Suitsupply timeless classic suit.

“We are so delighted to finally have said ‘I do’ in front of our friends, family, and loved ones after having to postpone the big day for a year!” the newlyweds said.

Mitchell was proposed to by Connor in Tofino in 2018. At the time, he posted photos of his proposal on Instagram.

“This is the most important question I’ve ever asked… and it’s also the simplest! You are my dearest friend and the love of my life, Jinjara Mitchell. Let’s tie the knot!!” In the caption, he wrote:

Mitchell followed suit, referring to Connor as her “best buddy” and “love of my life.”

“YES! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes Jordan, all of the happiest days of my life have been spent with you,” she wrote in the post. “Today, September 22, 2018, is one of those days. You’re my best buddy and my life’s love. I can’t imagine a more enjoyable trip than spending a lifetime with you. Let’s get this party started! [emoji of a crimson heart]”

In 2012, Connor and Mitchell met in an acting class. According to E! News, they began dating in 2013.