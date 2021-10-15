Jonathan Majors Discusses His Character Kang’s Relationship With The ‘Ant-Man Family’ [Video].

Jonathan Majors, who will portray antagonist Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s next film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” discussed his character’s interactions with the Ant-Man family.

He told Variety on Thursday, “It’s a different story, different writers, and I’m shooting in a different location, so there’s that.” “And, you know, He Who Remains is now in the world [referring to the final episode of the “Loki” series], so we know a lot about him.” The 32-year-old actor went on to reveal how he plans to convey the stories of more people in the upcoming Marvel film, including Ant-Man star Paul Rudd.

He explained, “There’s 40 minutes of that character and that storyline, and it really set me up to develop a story that had a different canvas with additional people.” “This time, instead of Tom Hiddleston, I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline, as well as other members of the Ant-Man family. It’s a whole different world now.” The footage was shared on Twitter by Variety.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby invented Kang the Conqueror, a supervillain. The character originally appeared in “Fantastic Four #19,” a 1963 comic book. Hiddleston appears in Kang’s Time Variance Authority in the final episode of the “Loki” series, which has fans wondering if it has anything to do with the next film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Although the actor revealed that he is coping with Ant-family, Man’s exploring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmos would be fascinating.

The “Loki” series has six episodes, the first of which was released on June 9, 2021. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” on the other hand, is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Apart from the Marvel franchise, Majors will next be seen in “The Harder They Fall,” which will be released on Oct. 22, 2021.

The actor will also appear in “Devotion,” a film directed by J. D. Dillard and written by Jake Crane and Adam Makos. Daren Kagasoff, Joe Jonas, Glen Powell, and Thomas Sadoski will also appear in the action drama.

Majors will also appear in Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III,” which is set to be released later this year. Phylicia Rashad and Tessa Thompson will also appear in the film.