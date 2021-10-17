Jonathan Goodwin, a contestant on ‘AGT: Extreme,’ was hospitalized after his escape act went wrong.

One of the participants on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” has been admitted to the hospital after being hurt on set during a stunt.

On the set of the impending “AGT” spinoff series, Jonathan Goodwin, a stunt performer known as “The Daredevil,” was gravely hurt when his escape act went wrong Thursday. According to People, the incident occurred at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, where the show is being filmed.

“An accident occurred yesterday evening during a rehearsal for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,’ in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was hurt while executing his act,” a program spokesperson informed the site.

Goodwin was responsive, according to the statement, and was brought to the hospital where he is now receiving medical treatment for his injuries. His current state, however, remains unknown.

“As we await further details on his status, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the statement read.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old Welsh stunt performer was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket suspended by his feet from a wire, with two automobiles “suspended on either side of him swinging back and forth.”

Goodwin was attempting to extricate himself so that he could fall on an air mattress below, but he was “sandwiched” in between the two vehicles when they collided, according to the report.

The cars exploded and erupted in a massive fireball as a result of the accident. Goodwin collided with the ground and landed on his head.

People on site assumed Goodwin was dead after the crash because he was unresponsive, according to unidentified sources.

The stuntman, though, was already responsive when he was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery, according to the outlet.

Last year, Goodwin competed on Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent.” After doing four daring acts in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, he advanced to the semifinal round. In 2019, he was also a finalist on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Goodwin’s tragedy occurred only two weeks after the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” on NBC. “The most spectacular, original, and jaw-dropping feats of huge scope and magnitude that just cannot be restricted to a theater stage,” according to the spinoff series. Terry Crews hosts “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” which includes judges Simon Cowell, former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, and racing champion Travis Pastrana.