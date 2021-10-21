Jonathan Goodwin, a contestant on ‘AGT: Extreme,’ provides an update on his health following an on-set accident.

Jonathan Goodwin is recovering from an accident that occurred when he was doing his performance for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” last week.

On Instagram, Goodwin posted a snapshot taken from his hospital bed. His face appears to have scabs, and his hand is wrapped in a bandage. He followed the photo with a lengthy text expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that he received in the aftermath of the disaster.

“It’s impossible to claim that you don’t receive out what you put in. Over the years, I’ve made every effort to be kind, thoughtful, honest, supportive, and good “he penned “My life made a complete 180-degree swing a few days ago… and the outpouring of love from all corners of the globe… from individuals I didn’t even believe would know or remember me… has been incredible. This is very wonderful.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who reached out and expressed their affection for him. Their actions, he claims, were a “lifesaver.” He also named some of the people who were instrumental in his success since they “should not go unnamed.” Tony, Stuart, and Jenni, Milligan, Joe, Grace, Jane, Simon, Danny, and Helen were all praised. He also acknowledged his parents and Amanda, his fiancée.

He has been to the worst that a human being can imagine, according to Goodwin, and he has been shielded by love. As a result, he urged people to show them some love since it’s “good s—t.” Goodwin may not be able to compete again since “there is a long road to rehabilitation,” according to him. He also stated that he may ignore the “daft s—t,” but that he still has a lot of work to do.

Meanwhile, following Goodwin’s injury, NBC announced that the production of “AGT: Extreme” would be temporarily halted in order to “concentrate on the wellness of our staff.” The last few days of filming will be resumed at a later date because the production’s top priority is the health and safety of the crew.

The premiere date for “AGT: Extreme” has been planned for midseason. Terry Crews hosts the show, which includes judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella (former WWE wrestler), and Travis Pastrana (motorsports champion).