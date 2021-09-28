Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony meets Simone Ashley’s Kate in the second season of ‘Bridgerton.’

The first look at Season 2 of “Bridgerton” has been revealed by Netflix, and it appears that Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will have a difficult time regaining Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) heart.

Anthony is initially seen hunting for love in all the wrong places in the trailer broadcast Saturday during Netflix’s TUDUM fan event. However, he finally marries Kate’s sister, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). He will, however, feel a stronger attraction to Kate.

Anthony approaches Kate in the teaser, informing her that he doesn’t know her name. He also expresses his curiosity as to whether they will meet again. However, in feisty Kate, he appears to have found his equal.

“So you might detect if my wit is acceptable, my manners genteel?” the latter mocks Anthony. Anthony accuses Kate of eavesdropping after realizing what he said previously.

“It was scarcely a struggle. She responds, “Seeing as you were announcing your many needs for a wife loudly enough for the entire party to hear,”

When Anthony asks Kate if she has any reservations about his standards, she responds that she has reservations about any man who views women as nothing more than chattel and breeding material. She also wonders if young ladies in London are so easily seduced by a charming grin and nothing else.

He asks her, “So you find my smile pleasing?”

“Your estimation of oneself is far too high in my opinion. Your character, like your horsemanship, is lacking. Kate adds, “I’ll bid you goodnight,” and walks away, leaving Anthony speechless.

Anthony’s search to discover his own love will be the center of the second season. In the first season, he was rejected by opera singer Siena (Sabrina Bartlett).

“We left him at a bit of a crossroads at the end of the first season, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and seeing how he does on the marriage market,” series creator Chris Van Dusen said of Anthony to Deadline.

Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony’s younger sister, will return in Season 2 after marrying the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page). In comparison to the first season, she will make fewer appearances.

Page will not be reprising his role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was offered $50,000 per episode for three to five episodes of Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” but he turned it down because he wanted to focus on his film career.

Season 2 of “Bridgerton” will premiere on January 21.