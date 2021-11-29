Jollibee, a fast food joint in Liverpool, is giving out 10,000 chicken burgers.

Jollibee’s Spicy or Original chicken burgers, which are normally priced at £3.99, are available to claim for free.

You’ll want to act quickly because the campaign will run until all 10,000 burgers have been claimed across the UK.

Download the JolliApp on your phone and use the code ‘FREEBURGER’ to get your free chicken burger.

Jollibee hopes that the freebie would assist loyal customers, new fans, and students in saving money over the holiday season.

The fast-food joint is known for its fried chicken, which is hand-breaded and marinated in-store for extra crispiness. It’s a family recipe that makes it “tender and juicy” at the same time.

9-11 Whitechapel, Liverpool, L1 6DS is the location of Jollibee’s Liverpool branch.