Jojo says she completed her dance routine despite a minor injury on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Despite feeling numb in some portions of her body owing to a minor injury, Jojo Siwa pushed herself to finish her dance performance for Monday’s edition of “Dancing With the Stars.”

In an exclusive interview with ET Online, the 18-year-old singer discussed sustaining an injury while doing salsa to Janet Jackson’s “Feedback.”

“I was just living in the moment while doing the dance.” Then, around halfway through, I developed the greatest pain in my neck. Something cracked, popped, and snapped. From my hip to my head, I couldn’t feel anything. In a joint interview with her dance partner Jenna Johnson, Siwa declared, “That is not ruining this moment.”

“I couldn’t see anything.” I couldn’t do anything till I got to the next lift and picked [Johnson] up. ‘Get it together,’ I said. There are four eights in total. “You can do it,” she told ET’s Mark Cohen.

Despite her injuries, the Nickelodeon star said she felt “pumped up” as she danced the salsa and Rumba routine to Michael Jackson’s “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

Olivia Jade and Johnson’s spouse Val Chmerkovskiy were their opponents.

“It was the best night of our lives.” We killed it with our dance, nailing all of our lifts and landing all of our tricks. Then we went outside and danced the rumba. It was slain. She responded, “I got the two bonus points, and I ruined our night.”

Despite the fact that the pair made it through despite Siwa’s injuries, the night was not without its flaws, as numerous candidates, including Jade and Chmerkovskiy, were eliminated on the double elimination night. During the “DWTS” Janet Jackson night, singer Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater were also booted.

Siwa notified Johnson about Jade and Chmerkovskiy’s elimination. “It’s clear that you and Val are close. Olivia is amazing. It’s not like they’re married or anything, but it’s like they’re married. Here, [she]had become one of my closest pals. It was difficult to say farewell to them tonight.” Johnson expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation by saying, “It sucks.” “I’m heartbroken for [Chmerkovskiy and Jade], because I know how hard they’ve worked this season. I was under the impression they were going straight to the finals, so I’m a little perplexed.” “I’m well aware of Val’s enthusiasm for this season. This was his first opportunity to dance in a long time, and I believe Olivia was the ideal partner for him… I’m simply upset because the four of us had this team gang thing going on. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.