Johnny Knoxville doesn’t hold the “Jackass” responsible for his friends’ substance abuse.

The premiere of Jackass on MTV in 2000 served to define the decade, which was marked by reality television and daring pranks. Johnny Knoxville, the show’s creator and star, pushed the limits of stunts and dared the audience to look away. The franchise’s enormous popularity, which has subsequently spawned a slew of sequels and spin-offs, demonstrates that even if fans wanted to, they couldn’t.

The show has featured a changing group of characters over the years, all of whom are unafraid to push their bodies to their limits. Unfortunately, for some, this daredevil mentality spilled over into dangerous — and occasionally fatal — substance abuse.

The cast has a long history of drug and alcohol misuse.

The members of the Jackass crew had a more difficult road to stardom than most. They made a living by laughing in the face of peril. Despite the fact that the show was controversial and had numerous cautions, the participants were rapidly catapulted to even greater levels of celebrity than they had previously known. Some struggled with substance misuse as a result of their rapid climb and penchant for danger.

While some people were able to conquer their vices, others lost their jobs or even their lives. Some outlets, such as E! Online, have coined the phrase “Jackass curse” to describe the terrible pattern. The stuntmen Steve-O and Chris Raab’s experiences with drinking and cocaine usage are documented in their article. While Steve-O has been sober for almost a decade, others have not been so fortunate.

Ryan Dunn, a long-time member of the Jackass crew and Margera’s childhood pal, died in a drunk driving accident in 2011. He’d been dealing with depression and alcoholism for a long time, and the tragic crash killed him and his passenger, a Jackass Number Two production assistant, in an instant.

