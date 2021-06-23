Johnny Depp Has Been Engaged How Many Times?

Johnny Depp’s love life has had its ups and downs, and the actor — who has been a heartthrob for much of his long career — has had it all documented in the press. While the award-winning actor is known for his eccentric and memorable roles, he’s also become known for a run of serious romances that have often resulted in a frenzy of media attention.

What has Johnny Depp’s love life been like, from his early relationship with Winona Ryder to his most recent and high-profile divorce, and how many times has he been engaged?

Johnny Depp has dated a slew of famous women.

Johnny Depp has a reputation for being a serial monogamist, entering into long-term relationships that last a long time before ending. According to ELLE, this tendency began in 1983, when Depp married Lori Allison, a lady he met when he was just 20 years old. Shortly after, the couple divorced.

Following that, Depp was associated to a number of women, many of whom were prominent co-stars and generally well-connected Hollywood leading ladies. Sherilyn Fenn, Depp’s 21 Jump Street co-star, Jennifer Grey, Winona Ryder, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis, and Amber Heard are among others on the list.

Some of these relationships were brief (or simply rumored), while others were long-term commitments that resulted in children or marriage.

Johnny Depp is said to have been married six times.

Winona Ryder has signed a statement supporting Johnny Depp: https://t.co/dhCoO7gtuY

March 12, 2020 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews)

It’s difficult to keep track of Johnny Depp’s engagements because some of his planned journeys down the aisle never happened, while others were only reported. Rumor has it, though, that the star has been engaged six times — and that doesn’t even count his long-lasting relationship with Vanessa Paradis that resulted in two children. They had been together for fourteen years but had never married… This story is a short summary. I hope you found it entertaining.