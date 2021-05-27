John Mulaney once revealed that his wife was unsure whether or not she knew the “real” him.

The life of John Mulaney is in a state of turmoil. The well-known wholesome stand-up comedian has had a whirlwind year. He first checked himself into a recovery facility before announcing his divorce from his wife, Annamarie Tendler. The comedian is now said to be dating Olivia Munn. Mulaney and Tendler appeared to have a solid relationship for many years, but during a 2020 interview, he may have revealed a severe difficulty in their marriage. His wife, he said, didn’t think she knew the “genuine him.”

Mulaney sat down for an interview with Stephen Colbert before his and Tendler’s marriage fell apart. Mulaney mentioned a trip he took with his wife, mother, and mother-in-law during his interview on The Late Show. The expedition prompted a heated discussion with his then-wife. Tendler accused Mulaney of being “fake” around his mother, according to Mulaney. He answered that he was expected to be phony in front of his parents.

Mulaney was then asked by Tendler if there was any way to tell if he was being himself around her. He informed her that there was no way of knowing. He claims that’s where the conversation stopped. Mulaney and Tendler have been tight-lipped about the reason behind their split. Nonetheless, Tendler made it apparent in her public statement that Mulaney was the one who wanted to break their marriage.

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler met through a mutual friend.

Tendler and Mulaney had a rocky relationship at times. They managed to keep a low profile until the announcement of their divorce. In 2014, the pair married in a small ceremony in Upstate New York. His relationship with Tendler and their dog, Petunia, was included in several of his standup performances. But how did they meet in the first place?