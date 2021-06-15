John Lennon’s Ringo Starr hit and the evening at home that allegedly inspired him to write it

After The Beatles broke up in 1969, each of the four Liverpool lads went their separate ways, pursuing their respective musical careers. After the band’s demise, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison produced some of their best solo work.

In the case of Ringo Starr, two of his fellow Beatles – John Lennon and George Harrison – went out of their way to ensure that their former drummer had enough songs to keep his solo career going. One of Starr’s songs became a hit, and its narrative is eerily similar to that of John Lennon.

Starr was a source of concern for Lennon.

Lennon may have had a hard-shell exterior, but he had a “soft spot for Ringo,” according to Michael Seth Starr (no relation) in Ringo: With a Little Help.

“They’d vacationed together in the early days and were neighbors in Weybridge, spending many weekends outside of the studio in each other’s company,” Starr wrote. “Now that The Beatles had ceased to exist (at least on paper), John was concerned about Ringo as well.”

With their solo ventures, the other Beatles, like Lennon, were proving themselves. All Things Must Pass, Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band, McCartney’s McCartney, and Harrison’s All Things Must Pass were all critically acclaimed, though not commercially successful. However, Lennon wanted to make sure that his old band mate was successful as well.

In comparison to his three companions, the “Photograph” singer’s hit list was minuscule. As journalist Ray Connolly observed, their wealth far outweighed Starr’s, and Lennon was anxious that his friend might spend all of his money and have to sing for his supper.

"I recall John saying to me when we were in [Lennon's, then Starr's, former home] Tittenhurst Park, 'I don't want Ringo to end up impoverished, having to play the northern nightclubs,'" Connolly recounted.