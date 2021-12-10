John Lennon’s Net Worth When He Died: He Wasn’t The Wealthiest Beatles Member.

While he and Paul McCartney co-founded the Beatles, John Lennon was not the richest member of the English rock band when he died in 1980.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lennon, the band’s co-lead vocalist, co-songwriter, and rhythm guitarist, had a net worth of $200 million in 1980, making him the second richest member of the Beatles after McCartney.

After inflation, the amount is comparable to $620 million in today’s money.

McCartney was projected to be worth $400 million in that year. George Harrison’s net worth was estimated to be $100 million at the time of his death in 2001, while drummer Ringo Starr’s was $80 million.

Royalties, goods, licensing fees, and other sources of money produced hundreds of millions of dollars for Lennon’s estate in the decades after his death. His widow and principal heir, Yoko Ono, now has a net worth of $700 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McCartney is still the richest Beatles member, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. The 79-year-riches old’s places him among the world’s wealthiest musicians.

Meanwhile, Starr’s net worth is reported to be $350 million.

With their performance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964, the Beatles were the first British band to achieve major success in the United States.

“Hey Jude,” “Come Together,” “She Loves You,” “Let It Be,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Blackbird,” “A Day In The Life,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “In My Life,” and many other songs made the band famous.

“Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Help,” “In My Life,” and “Tomorrow Never Knows” are among the songs Lennon penned for the Beatles.

In September 1969, Lennon left the Beatles shortly as the group finished recording “Abbey Road.”

He released his debut solo album, “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band,” not long after the band disbanded.

Following that, he released “Imagine,” which became the most commercially successful of all of Lennon’s works.

On Dec. 8, 1980, at the age of 40, Lennon was shot four times in the back outside of the singer’s apartment building in New York City by crazed fan Mark David Chapman.