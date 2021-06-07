John Krasinski, alum of ‘The Office,’ Explained How He Differs From Jim Halpert

John Krasinski shot to popularity as The Office’s affable, decent guy Jim Halpert. While Krasinski is establishing himself as a good director with A Quiet Place and its highly anticipated sequel, he is still viewed as the Dunder Mifflin salesperson. While the actor and role had some similarities, Krasinski highlighted a significant distinction.

Jim Halpert was not a daredevil.

Krasinski was previously asked by Time how he distinguished himself from his character on The Office. He saw that Jim never seem to venture beyond his comfort zone.

“I believe that the thing about Jim is that he is extremely hesitant to take risks,” Krasinski stated in 2009. “He is more secure in a stable job where he is paid what he is paid and does what he does, despite the fact that I believe there is something bubbling beneath him that wants him to leave.”

While Kransinski appreciated the need to avoid upsetting the status quo, he considered himself as more inclined to throw the dice.

“I hope I am the type of guy who will at least give a big idea or a big aspiration a shot,” he observed.

John Krasinski Declares That This Life-Or-Death Experience Has ‘Changed His Entire Life’

‘The Office’ was a ‘family’ show.

When the NBC show was approaching its conclusion in 2013, Krasinski discussed how the cast members were much more than coworkers.

“I believe that for a great many people, this was not a job, and there is no way it could have been,” he told the Daily Actor. “We were all part of a massive, incredibly emotional family and connection.”

The 13 Hours actor discussed his relationship with his co-stars and how they were all pushed to perform at their best… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you enjoyed yourselves.