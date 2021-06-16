John Hersey, a contestant on ‘The Bachelorette,’ was spotted with another Bachelor Nation member.

The Bachelorette season of Katie Thurston has just recently begun broadcasting, but the post-production affects are already visible. One of Katie’s new season competitors was reportedly photographed with another Bachelor Nation contestant.

[Spoiler alert: Reality Steve’s predictions are included in the next article.]

Reality Steve had predicted John Hersey would be one of Katie Thurston’s Final 4 finalists previously.

In mid-May 2021, Stephen Carbone, aka Reality Steve, predicted three of the final four candidates on Katie’s season. Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and John Hersey were among the top four finalists, according to him.

However, after Katie shared a photo on Instagram of herself dining at Duke’s La Jolla, the restaurant where John purportedly works as a bartender, Reality Steve changed the competitors’ list. He denied John’s participation in the final four.

But Katie isn’t the only Bachelor Nation fave who has been sighted at John’s purported workplace.

John Hersey, a competitor on Katie Thurston’s ‘The Bachelorette,’ is seen with another Bachelor Nation alumnus.

At https://t.co/0ZQXHasYcD, listen to Podcast #234 (and read the column) for some tiny spoilers and details about Katie’s season.

. Do I have her last four? Is Katie in a relationship? I’m not sure how I’m going to cover this season. All that in today’s podcast and column. Enjoy…

— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 13, 2021

‘The Bachelorette’: Reality Steve Spoilers Reveal Katie Thurston Contestant Going to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

John was spotted at Duke La Jolla with a former contestant: The Bachelor‘s Katie Morton, per Reddit. The two were sitting together at a table, enjoying the scenic view near the beach. She was formerly on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She then competed on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, where she got engaged to Chris Bukowski. The two split up months later, announcing their breakup in December 2019.

Reality Steve updated the Final 4 contestants on his website and John Hersey is not among them