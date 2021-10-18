John Cleese was chastised for a ‘1980s’ Scouse joke about getting a new job.

John Cleese has been chastised for making a “1980s” joke about Scousers.

On Monday, the writer and actress tweeted about the news that hundreds of jobs at the Ford factory in Halewood will be protected.

The car business stated earlier today that it will invest £230 million in its Merseyside factory to make electric vehicle components, preserving 500 jobs and maybe creating 700 more.

However, John chose to make a joke about the news, stating that he was ‘delighted’ that employment would be preserved.

The star from Fawlty Towers then added the punchline that he hoped no one would ‘half-inches,’ Cockney rhyming slang for nick, the factory.

“Delighted to see Ford is adding 500 new jobs on Merseyside,” the complete tweet read. “Let’s hope nobody half-inches the plant.”

The joke, however, did not go over well with many individuals, who said it was out of date.

“The 1980s have phoned and want their joke back,” one Twitter user said.

“Tired old stereotype,” said another.

“I thought you were better than that,” a third user added.

Others agreed that the joke was not amusing.

“That’s incredibly unfunny and quite sad as a result,” one individual tweeted.

“Ooo, edgy!” said a second Twitter user. Do you have any information on the guy that manages the corner store? Or maybe some jokes about your mother-in-law?” One Twitter user also pointed out that George Harrison and his business partner Denis O’Brien executive produced and contributed to the funding of Monty Python’s Life of Brian through their production HandMade Films.

“There were no Python movies without a certain Scouser,” they claimed.

