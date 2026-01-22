John Bishop’s Comedy Journey Becomes Hollywood Film

John Bishop’s unlikely rise to comedy stardom, which helped rekindle his personal life, is now the subject of a new film titled “Is This Thing On?”, set to hit UK cinemas on January 30, 2026. The movie, inspired by Bishop’s real-life experiences, is a heartwarming and humorous tale of second chances and the healing power of laughter, starring Will Arnett and directed by Bradley Cooper.

The film traces Bishop’s journey from near-divorce to comedy fame, beginning with an impromptu stand-up performance at Manchester’s Frog and Bucket comedy club. Initially there just to avoid paying the £4 entry fee, Bishop ended up signing up for the open mic, marking the beginning of a career he never anticipated. It was this moment that would change his life, setting him on a path to healing both professionally and personally.

Comedy as a Lifeline

At the time, Bishop’s marriage to his wife Melanie was crumbling, and they were on the verge of divorce. However, an unexpected encounter that night in the audience became the catalyst for their reconciliation. Melanie, who had no idea her estranged husband would be performing, attended the show and was caught off guard when Bishop made a joke about their separation. As Bishop recalled, “I said a joke on the stage about not living with my wife anymore but keeping her head in the fridge. Not the best joke I’ve ever said. I’m on stage and I said that, I looked to the left and the head that was meant to be in the fridge was in the audience!”

Despite the awkwardness, the humor worked as a bridge to reconnect. The couple, who had been separated for 18 months, found common ground that night. Bishop was initially worried it would make the divorce more costly, but it ultimately led to their reconciliation. “We ended up, through that process, we ended up going to Relate and getting our marriage back,” Bishop later shared.

Years later, Bishop’s story caught the attention of Hollywood. While in Amsterdam, a mutual friend encouraged him to share his life story with actor Will Arnett. Impressed by the story, Arnett, who had been deeply moved by Bishop’s words on how comedy had changed his life, sought permission to adapt it into a film. “What really struck me was how much he spoke about how much it changed him,” Arnett said. “He spoke about how comedy made him feel, he was getting that relief.” With Bishop’s consent, Arnett began working on the script with his friend, Oscar-nominated director Bradley Cooper.

In addition to Arnett, the cast includes Laura Dern as Tess, Bishop’s wife in the story, and Andra Day as Christine, with Cooper himself playing a supporting role as Balls, a character based on Bishop’s deluded best friend. The movie is set in America but remains deeply rooted in Bishop’s real-life experience, with Arnett portraying a character closely inspired by the comedian.

For Arnett, preparing for the role of a stand-up comic was no small feat. Despite his natural sense of humor, he had never performed live stand-up before. To prepare, he spent six weeks performing at New York’s Comedy Cellar. “I always had a healthy respect for standups and what they do,” Arnett said. “When I say healthy respect, I mean healthy fear of doing it myself. It’s hard enough to write a good joke. The relationship with the audience, the pacing, it’s always made me nervous. It was terrifying.”

The film’s focus is not just on comedy but also on relationships and personal growth. Bishop emphasized that the story is “about love” and the complications of adult relationships. “Comedy is the vehicle through which one person finds his voice that allows him to find the person that he lost, that he always loved,” he said.

John Bishop’s rise to fame has been remarkable. Since that first open mic performance, he has become one of the UK’s best-known comedians, performing to sell-out audiences and earning accolades, including the British Comedy Award for Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist in 2010. He has continued to thrive in his comedy career, celebrating 25 years in the business and cementing his place in the public eye.

In a 2025 survey, Merseyside, the region Bishop calls home, was found to have the highest density of comedians per million people in the UK. Bishop attributes this to the vibrancy of port cities, noting that “you’ll find it in port cities. Glasgow’s got it, Newcastle’s got it, Dublin’s got it. Ports bring people in, and in all of those port cities, you’ll find music is important and comedy is important.”

The film’s premiere in Liverpool was a star-studded event, attended by friends, footballers, and actors, all eager to celebrate Bishop’s extraordinary journey. Although Arnett plays Bishop on screen, the comedian once mused that, a decade ago, he would have chosen Jason Bateman to portray him, due to his love of *Arrested Development*. As the premiere audience roared with laughter and applause, it was clear that “Is This Thing On?” belonged to the moment—and to anyone who has found hope through humor.

As the film’s release draws near, audiences can expect a blend of laughter, heartbreak, and powerful performances, making it a story that resonates far beyond the world of stand-up comedy.