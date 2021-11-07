John Bishop’s comedic origins, Doctor Who role, and painful divorce from his wife

Doctor Who’s John Bishop has returned to our screens as a member of the cast.

Last week, the comedian from Runcorn made his debut as newcomer Dan Lewis on the long-running science fiction series.

The character is described as a regular man from Liverpool, and he will be the Doctor’s new companion in Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance as the legendary character.

However, at a comedy event called An Evening with John Bishop, he stated that he first turned down the part owing to scheduling issues.

“I met [showrunner]Chris Chibnall and he had this notion, and this character,” he told The Express.

“He’d seen me in a couple of things and was curious if I’d be interested in Doctor Who.”

“I was flattered, but I was on tour at the time they were supposed to be filming.” So, as much as I liked it, I had to decline.” When the Coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of tour dates, the 54-year-old reconnected with the showrunner and was placed in a role on the legendary show.

Although John now has a thriving showbiz career, he got his start in comedy as a result of heartbreak after his marriage crumbled.

He told the Big Interview in 2004 about performing his first stand-up event while he was separated from his wife for 18 months, according to MyLondon.

“I was as miserable as sin at the time since I was going through a tough moment in my marriage, so it was either a lap dancing bar or a comedy club,” he explained.

In an interview with the Mirror, John revealed how he had to hold back tears when his marriage to Melanie came to an end.

“We just grew apart,” he remarked in 2014. Maybe it had something to do with having three children in such a short period of time. For the past six years, there has always been someone in diapers in the house. Our relationship had simply vanished.

“You realize the person you wanted to spend the rest of your life with is no longer interested in being with you.”

