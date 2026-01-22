The highly anticipated biopic, Is This Thing On?, takes viewers on a journey through comedian John Bishop’s career and personal life, as the movie’s premiere on January 17, 2026, marks a milestone in the entertainer’s 25-year journey in comedy.

Premiering at the Everyman Cinema in Liverpool, the film explores Bishop’s rise to fame and his deep, at times tumultuous, relationship with his wife Melanie. The biopic’s emotional depth is bolstered by performances from Will Arnett as John Bishop and Laura Dern as Melanie. Directed by Bradley Cooper, known for his work on A Star is Born and Maestro, the film weaves comedy with the complex realities of marriage, including their separation and eventual reunion. The narrative is set against the backdrop of Bishop’s early days in the comedy world, where both personal and professional challenges shaped his career.

A Story of Second Chances

While the film’s release marks an important personal achievement for Bishop, its backstory is equally compelling. Born out of a spontaneous conversation on a barge in Amsterdam, the idea of the movie was rooted in real-life experiences. The film’s title, Is This Thing On?, humorously reflects the moment every comic faces—the doubt of whether their voice is truly connecting with an audience.

The biopic doesn’t shy away from the struggles that can often accompany success. The stand-up sequences, particularly Arnett’s portrayal of Bishop, are said to poignantly depict the vulnerability behind the microphone. Critics have praised the film for its raw look at the difficulties that often hide behind the public persona of a comedian.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue is entrepreneur John Whelan’s personal connection to Bishop’s life story. Whelan, who was romantically involved with Melanie in 1988, revealed in a recent interview that his relationship with Melanie coincided with her slow-motion breakup with Bishop, a plotline that will feature in the film. Whelan’s tale adds an element of real-life drama to the biopic, with the romantic triangle forming part of a larger narrative about resilience and reinvention.

Whelan’s life has been anything but ordinary. He detailed his involvement in a decade-long fraud trial, which ultimately led to his acquittal, and shared how he rebuilt his career after facing significant personal and professional setbacks. Now a successful entrepreneur, Whelan spoke candidly about the challenges of maintaining one’s integrity and resilience in the face of powerful legal and financial forces.

The premiere of Is This Thing On? comes ahead of its official release on January 30, 2026, and the buzz around it continues to build. The film offers a humorous and heartfelt look at the unpredictable nature of life, love, and the comedy world, serving as a tribute to John Bishop’s legacy and a reminder of the second chances that life often affords. As anticipation grows, the movie promises to resonate with anyone who has ever found their way through life’s unexpected twists and turns.