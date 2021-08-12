Joey King and Jacob Ellordi Celebrate the ‘End Of An Era’ With Throwback Photos in Kissing Booth 3.

With the release of “The Kissing Booth 3” on Netflix, a journey that began in 2018 came to a wonderful conclusion. Joey King and Jacob Ellordi paid a poignant farewell to the young romance comedy when the final chapter of the film was released.

Ellordi shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story with his “The Kissing Booth” co-stars Joel Courtney, Joshua Eady, and ex-girlfriend King after the film was released on the streaming site on Wednesday.

“And one from the start @joeyking,” the 24-year-old actor wrote a photo from the first chapter of the film, which shows him and King right after their first on-screen kiss. With a red heart emoji, he continued, “Thank you all of you.”

Following in the footsteps of her on-screen boyfriend, Joey King took a trip down memory lane and uploaded two images from the set, captioning them “My first time at the booth and my last time.” “We’ve been 5 years apart.”

“Thank you, Elle; it’s been a pleasure to play you. Thank you also to everyone who contributed to making these films what they are. Netlfix is now streaming The Kissing Booth 3. It’s the end of an era, so pardon me while I sob in a corner.”

King also tagged her co-stars, including Elordi, leading fans to believe there is no animosity between the two ex-lovers.

On the set of the first film, King and Ellordi first met, and there were immediately rumors that the two were dating.

After the first month of filming, the 22-year-old actress told Seventeen that there was “one moment that made her know she liked her co-star.”

She told the magazine, “When we first met, me, him, and Joel went out to dinner and had the nicest, most enjoyable night ever.” “By the time supper was over, we had about six inside jokes.” We were so close that I considered Jacob to be my best buddy during filming. I guess there wasn’t a specific moment, but I feel like the friendship naturally evolved into something along the lines of, ‘Oh hey, this person is super freakin’ wonderful.’ We share a lot of interests and like spending time together. ‘Perhaps there’s something more there.’ We were exchanging open books. There was nothing we didn’t discuss. He’s simply amazing. I thought to myself after the first month, ‘Hmm, I guess I like him.’

As their on-screen romance continued to flourish. Brief News from Washington Newsday.