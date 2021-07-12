Joel Taylor and Courteney Cox Play Piano: ‘Can You Recognize This Song?’

Courteney Cox was once again unable to take her hands off the piano! On Sunday, the “Friends” star shared a video of herself grooving with musician Joel Taylor on Instagram.

Taylor, 62, played a golden and white guitar while Cox, 57, played piano in a black and white striped t-shirt and black leggings. The musician was dressed entirely in black.

In the caption of the photo, Cox wrote, “Unplugged.” “Can you tell me what song this is?”

Celebrities and fans reacted positively to the message.

While Jennifer Aniston, her former co-star, liked the post, Taylor added in the comments section, “You are one with the keys!” Laura Dern of “Jurassic Park” replied with clapping emojis, while YouTube star Hannah Stocking wrote “Wow” with a fire emoji.

Director Matthew Cooke complimented the vocalist with a fire emoji, while singer Brandi Carlile said, “You’re getting so good!!!” Anderson is a rapper. “Like a fool, I went and stayed too long smh,” Paak wrote.

Some fans attempted to guess the song’s title and responded with the phrase “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” in the comments area. One of the fans even suggested that the actress sing “Smelly Cat” with her former “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow.

This isn’t the first time Cox has flaunted her piano skills on social media. The actress uploaded a video with artist Ed Sheeran last week after his latest track, “Bad Habits,” broke his own record for most number one singles on the UK’s Biggest Chart.

“Bad Habits is Number One in the United Kingdom!” In the caption, Cox wrote: “Congratulations to @teddysphotos, my J, and @fredagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagainagain What a fantastic job… I’m pleased I have an excuse to put these teeth on once more.”

Cox’s next film appearance will be in “Scream,” the fifth installment of the horror genre. Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid will also star in the film, which is set to be released on January 14 of next year.

In addition, the actress will star in “Shining Vale,” a horror comedy now in post-production and set to hit theaters in 2022.