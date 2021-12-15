Joe Russo Gives an Update On Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ Film ‘The Gray Man’ [Watch].

Director Joe Russo spoke about the highly awaited Netflix film “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, at the screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old director announced that “The Gray Man,” which he is directing alongside his brother Anthony Russo, will be released in the summer of 2022.

During his red-carpet appearance, the filmmaker told Variety, “We’re working on The Gray Man right now with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, intended for a release this summer.” “We’re hard at work on that in editorial.” He went on to say, “I think we’ll probably lock picture on that sometime in February.” “We’ll be working on some major VFX in it. So, until we release it, scoring and VFX will take place.” “The Gray Man” will be a “huge massive action film,” according to the filmmaker, who also described it as a “throwback action movie.” The star-studded film, according to Russo, will be intense and include excellent acting skills. When asked about his passion for movies, the director revealed that he and his brother grew up watching them and would geek out over them.

Russo stated that his goal was to make the audience feel emotionally invested in the story and enjoy the larger-than-life action scenes.

In addition to directing the film, the Russo brothers, together with Mike Larocca, serve as producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. It is based on the novel of the same name by author Mark Greaney, which was published in 2009.

The film has a massive budget of $200 million. This will be the Russo brothers’ first major film after “Avengers: Endgame.” Earlier this year, the director duo released “Cherry,” a film starring Tom Holland.

The Russo brothers are now working on a miniseries called “Citadel,” which will be released before “The Gray Man.” Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Roland Mller, and Osy Ikhile feature in the series.

Evans’ next films include “Lightyear,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Bermuda.” “The Actor” and “Wolfman” will both include Gosling.