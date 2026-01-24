Joe Keery’s “End of Beginning” Surges to Global Success Post-“Stranger Things” Finale

Joe Keery, the actor best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” is experiencing a surprising new chapter in his career as his single “End of Beginning” climbs global music charts. Released under his musical moniker Djo, the track has topped charts in multiple countries, including the UK, Sweden, Italy, Greece, and Indonesia, despite its original release back in 2022. The song’s rapid rise has taken Keery by surprise, especially considering that it had not initially made waves when it first debuted.

Keery, now 33, admitted in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show that the song’s unexpected popularity left him feeling “shocked and confused.” The song’s viral success seems to have occurred in the wake of the emotional finale of “Stranger Things,” which aired on December 31, 2025. The series’ conclusion marked the end of an era for both fans and the cast, including Keery, who described the experience as “bittersweet.” He believes the themes of growing up and saying goodbye to childhood in the series resonated with audiences, possibly fueling interest in his music as well.

A New Creative Era for Keery

“End of Beginning” has not only broken streaming records on platforms like Spotify but also earned a spot in the exclusive “2 billion club,” surpassing two billion streams worldwide. Keery has credited much of this success to his decision to invest his earnings from “Stranger Things” into his music career, allowing him to remain an independent artist free from the constraints of major labels. This autonomy has afforded him the freedom to experiment with diverse musical genres, including the baroque rock style featured in the track.

The song’s success is even more remarkable given that it wasn’t part of the “Stranger Things” soundtrack. Keery wrote and recorded “End of Beginning” during breaks between his scenes on set, using the quiet moments to reflect on gratitude for the people in his life. “The song then became about gratitude for all those people in my life,” he shared. His dedication to his craft has been influenced by co-star Winona Ryder, who encouraged him to pursue his musical passion and take risks beyond acting.

As Keery looks ahead, he’s preparing to release new music, focusing on emotional authenticity rather than chasing commercial success. He emphasized that he wants his music to make listeners feel something real, staying true to his artistic vision. With “End of Beginning” continuing to gain momentum, Keery’s journey from the “Upside Down” to the top of the music charts showcases his growth as both an artist and an individual.

The success of “End of Beginning” also underscores a broader trend in the entertainment industry, where actors like Keery are increasingly blurring the lines between acting and music. While many actors have dabbled in music, few have achieved the level of crossover success that Keery now enjoys. His unique path demonstrates the potential for creative reinvention and risk-taking in the modern entertainment landscape.

While “Stranger Things” may be over, Joe Keery’s rise in music suggests that his creative journey is far from finished. As he continues to innovate and surprise audiences, Keery’s musical renaissance is one fans will be following closely in the years to come.