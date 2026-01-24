Joe Keery, Tinie Tempah and More Entertain on Graham Norton Show

The January 23, 2026, episode of The Graham Norton Show brought together a stellar lineup of guests, offering both lighthearted entertainment and heartfelt reflections. Featured on the BBC One and iPlayer broadcast were TV icons Ant and Dec, actress Clare Foy, musician Joe Keery, and rapper Tinie Tempah. The show offered a lively mix of candid stories, career insights, and an unexpected musical surprise.

Ant and Dec’s Mischievous Storytelling

The night opened with Ant and Dec, the beloved television duo, recounting an amusing encounter with then-Prince Charles. The two recalled a night spent at Dumfries House, the royal residence, where they had been following the Prince for a TV project. In a moment of comic relief, Ant described trying on a robe in his room and running into Prince Charles in the hallway, who casually discussed rose pruning. Dec added that their wine-fueled noise was so excessive that they were asked to keep it down. This hilarious story set the tone for the evening, revealing the pair’s easy chemistry and mischievous personalities.

The duo also discussed their latest venture, a podcast titled Hanging Out with Ant and Dec. “We both have small kids and live further apart, so having a podcast forces us to get together,” Dec explained. He further revealed that their wives were concerned about what personal stories the two might reveal. The chemistry between the pair was evident as they laughed and teased each other about past mishaps, keeping the audience engaged.

Clare Foy on ‘H is for Hawk’ and Grief

Clare Foy, known for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, turned to a more somber subject, her new film H is for Hawk. In the film, Foy plays a woman grappling with grief. When discussing the project, Foy reflected on the emotional depth of the story: “This story brings death and grief to the forefront, which is something we often try to avoid,” she shared. Foy also opened up about her journey learning falconry for the role, describing it as a process of gaining trust and respect for the birds, though they were “not affectionate creatures.”

The film’s exploration of loss struck a chord with Foy, who has personally felt the importance of confronting grief. Her genuine reflections added a thoughtful layer to the evening’s entertainment.

Joe Keery Reflects on ‘Stranger Things’ and Musical Success

Joe Keery, who skyrocketed to fame as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, shared his bittersweet feelings about the show’s conclusion. The final episode, which aired on New Year’s Eve 2025, marked the end of an era for both Keery and the fans. “Waking up on New Year’s Day, I realized it was all over,” he admitted, acknowledging the emotional impact of closing that chapter.

However, Keery’s personal career continued to rise, particularly with his musical success. His song “End of Beginning,” released under his music alias Djo, topped the charts in several countries, including the UK, Greece, and Italy. Keery, who initially felt overwhelmed by the song’s success, admitted to being “shocked and confused” by the rapid popularity of his music. He recounted the moment he first heard his track in a taxi and the joy of his grandmother asking him about it. “It’s crazy,” Keery exclaimed, expressing how surreal the experience felt.

Keery, who spent much of his Stranger Things downtime writing and recording music, shared that the creative process was personal and reflective. He explained that the song had started as a break-up anthem but evolved into something much more meaningful. Keery also praised his co-star Winona Ryder, calling her a music and film “encyclopedia” who supported his artistic journey with deep enthusiasm. “She’s always sending me random tracks,” Keery said, showing his appreciation for her influence.

Tinie Tempah Opens Up About Hiatus and Family Life

The musical portion of the show featured Tinie Tempah, who performed his hit single “Energy.” Tempah, who had taken a break from music to focus on his family life, spoke candidly about his time away from the industry. “I needed a step back to experience real life,” he said. He explained that settling down and having children allowed him to find fulfillment outside the spotlight.

Tempah also shared a memorable experience from his time on Dragons’ Den, where he appeared as a guest investor. Reflecting on the experience, he described it as a valuable learning curve. “It was one of the best experiences for me,” he said, underscoring the importance of personal growth outside his music career.

The episode, which blended humor, heart, and artistry, proved once again why The Graham Norton Show remains a staple of British television. Each guest added something unique to the conversation, from Ant and Dec’s comedic charm to Tinie Tempah’s raw honesty, making it a standout moment in the show’s long-running history. With an upcoming episode featuring Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth, the show’s momentum is set to continue, offering fans even more captivating stories from their favorite stars.