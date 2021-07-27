Joe Jonas Talks About How Lego Building Strengthened His Relationship With Wife Sophie Turner

Lego may be used to not only create things but also to strengthen relationships. During the lockdown, Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were able to demonstrate this by becoming better partners through Lego building.

According to People, while in lockdown, the “Leave Before You Love Me” singer told WSJ Magazine’s “My Monday Morning Series” that he and Turner “became very into Lego building.” However, given their disparate viewpoints, it wasn’t simple at first.

“My wife and I must have built a total of ten enormous Legos. It was also amusing because I was so focused on assisting her, but then I was easily sidetracked and started playing Fortnite,” Jonas remarked in the interview.

“At first, we disagreed over it, but then it was like, ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.’ She loves her organization, and it’s very different from the way I would construct it.’ So I became a moral supporter, and I’ll make the drinks for us,” the 31-year-old singer continued.

Despite the difficulties, the musician and his 25-year-old wife were able to construct Lego replicas of the Batmobile and Harry Potter’s “Wizarding World.” Furthermore, they improved as partners as a result of the exercise.

During the lockdown, Jonas spent time doing health and fitness training in addition to Lego building.

According to ET Canada, he said, “I have a trainer I like to work with, Matt Blank.” “I also created a small go-to-workout that I try to do at least once a week now… I aim to start each day with a green smoothie that has a variety of healthful vegetables and probiotics. Then I try to fill myself up with something healthy, like overnight oats or even just egg whites.”

After attending the Billboard Music Awards together in May 2019, Jonas and Turner secretly married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Willa, the couple’s daughter, was born on July 22, 2020.

Jonas allegedly told CBS’ “This Morning” in May that spending more time at home with his wife and their young daughter had been “wonderful.”

“It’s been forced time at home because I’m always on the move, traveling, and touring. “To remain in one spot for a long time and have my feet on the ground and be with my family, especially my close family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” he said. “I am extremely grateful and thankful.”