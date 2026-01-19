Joe Jonas Hints at New Romance with Tatiana Gabriela in Instagram Post

Joe Jonas, the 36-year-old pop star from the Jonas Brothers, has sparked excitement among fans with a subtle Instagram post that appears to confirm his rumored relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela. On January 16, 2026, Jonas shared a carousel of images, captioned with the cryptic phrase “Enjoying my pinecone.” While the post included snapshots from various moments of his life, it was a particular image of a pair of feet—his own clad in black loafers next to a woman’s in a stiletto heel—that set tongues wagging. Fans quickly speculated that the woman in question was Gabriela, a 28-year-old Puerto Rican model who had been linked to Jonas since late 2025.

The couple’s relationship has been the subject of quiet rumors, with Jonas and Gabriela reportedly spotted together in low-key settings throughout late 2025. Sources close to the pair suggest that their romance began in the summer of that year, marked by casual coffee dates in Los Angeles before escalating to trips in New York and Miami. Fans have followed the couple’s evolving connection with growing interest, as the relationship has developed at a slower pace compared to Jonas’ past high-profile romances.

Jonas’ Relationship with Daughters Under Scrutiny

What makes Jonas and Gabriela’s relationship particularly notable, however, is Gabriela’s reported bond with Jonas’ two daughters, Willa (born in 2020) and Delphine (born in 2022), whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner. Insiders claim that Gabriela has already spent time with Jonas’ daughters, suggesting a level of seriousness in their relationship. One source emphasized that Jonas “trusts her around his kids,” a sign that things may be progressing to a deeper commitment.

Jonas and Turner, who divorced in 2023, have emphasized their shared commitment to co-parenting, with both parents praising each other’s parenting skills. Jonas has referred to his relationship with Turner as a “beautiful co-parenting relationship,” and Turner has publicly described Jonas as an “incredible dad.” Despite the amicable split, public reactions to the former couple’s co-parenting have raised eyebrows, especially when Turner found herself defending her own parental decisions on social media. After posting photos from a night out with friends, Turner was met with criticism for allegedly neglecting her children, prompting a sharp response where she clarified the shared custody arrangement. Meanwhile, Jonas’ relationship has been met with widespread support and celebration from fans, who seem to view his romance as a more private and grounded chapter in his life.

Both Jonas and Turner continue to prioritize their daughters’ well-being, but the scrutiny faced by Turner has sparked discussions on the double standards often applied to celebrity parents. While Jonas’ Instagram post was met with cheers, Turner has had to actively address critics in a public setting. Nevertheless, both remain focused on providing a stable environment for their children while navigating the complexities of post-divorce life.

For now, Jonas is taking things slow with Gabriela. Sources close to the couple have stated that Jonas is prioritizing stability and family over the fast-paced relationships that characterized his earlier years. While neither party has officially confirmed the romance, the buzz surrounding their connection is palpable. Fans are eagerly watching as Jonas, a man who has spent years in the public eye, appears to be embracing a new chapter in his personal life, balancing family, career, and love.

Meanwhile, Turner is also rumored to be moving forward in her personal life, with speculation mounting about her potential connection with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. As for Jonas, he is keeping a low profile regarding his relationship, choosing to focus on his family and music career, with his new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, drawing inspiration from his post-divorce journey.

As Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela step into the public eye together, the world watches closely, eager to see where this new chapter leads.