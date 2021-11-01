Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunite at a Halloween bash [photo].

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited for a Halloween party over the weekend, and it was wonderful. At a Los Angeles event on Saturday, the former Disney stars and lovers, who met on the production of the 2007 series “Camp Rock,” posed for a rare selfie together.

Jonas was dressed as Paolo from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” while his wife Sophie Turner and her “Staircase” co-star Olivia DeJonge were dressed as Isabella and Lizzie. Meanwhile, Lovato began the night with friends Ashley Benson, Vas Morgan, and Paris Hilton, whom she had previously been seen shopping for Halloween costumes with.

She wore an all-black leather outfit to the party, while Morgan wore a “Squid Game” tracksuit and Hilton wore a princess outfit.

Both Jonas and Lovato used purple love heart emoticons to accompany photographs of their reunion on their Instagram stories.

In March 2010, the former co-stars made their relationship public for the first time. However, only three months after they began dating, they called it quits. Jonas claimed in a statement at the time that breaking up with Lovato was his decision, but that he would continue to love her as a friend.

“Demi and I both understood coming into our love connection that it wasn’t going to be easy,” he admitted. “Over the course of our time together, I’ve come to know that I care more for our friendship right now.” I chose to discontinue our relationship, but I adore her as a friend. She’s always been there when I needed her. He continued, “I will continue to be her buddy and be there for her.”

Lovato revealed she has never spoken to Jonas in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2020. Miley Cyrus, she stated at the time, was the only other Disney graduate who had kept in touch with her over the years. While her statement caused some fans to believe she and Jonas were feuding, their heartwarming reunion last weekend only confirmed the exes’ friendship despite not having spoken in years.