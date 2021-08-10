Joe Gomez weighs in on the Ibrahima Konate situation and the Liverpool selection struggle.

Liverpool’s defenders, according to Joe Gomez, are ready to challenge this season.

Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig this summer gives some much-needed depth to a department that battled with injuries last season. He played with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in pre-season.

With all four players fit and ready for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Norwich, Gomez believes they can all benefit from each other at Anfield in the coming years.

And the former Charlton teenager has spoken out about his own recovery after an eight-month layoff due to a knee injury.

“It’s been a long trip, but it’s one that has made me fully appreciate what’s ahead,” Gomez said following Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Osasuna at Anfield. It’s not just about today; it’s about being back with the boys, training, and having fun.

“I didn’t need perspective, but I definitely gained a better understanding of how fortunate it is to perform in front of this audience. Today’s atmosphere was unique.

“We’re very fortunate to have this kind of support and a stadium like this to help us create such a unique vibe. Obviously, for people like me and Virg, these are watershed times. It was, without a doubt, one that I thoroughly enjoyed.

“There are so many small psychological hurdles, such as heading the ball for the first time, experiencing that pre-match atmosphere, and getting a full warm-up.

“There are so many small obstacles to overcome, and it probably goes unnoticed by many, but when you haven’t done it in a long time, like nine or ten months, it’s a process that you have to re-train.

“Ibou (Konate) is at the top of his game. He’s a fantastic player who has quickly adapted to our style of play.

“Obviously, it can be high-intensity at times, but he possesses all of the necessary characteristics to succeed.

“It comes with the territory of being a member of a prestigious club. That’s what this club deserves, and we thrive on competition; it’s good for us and it’s good for the club.

“I believe we can all learn from one another, and I believe we are all unique and high-quality individuals.

“Obviously, the likes of Nat and Rhys,” the summary concludes.