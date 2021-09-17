Joe Gomez discusses Joel Matip’s “banter” and agrees that Liverpool has learned a valuable lesson.

Before making his long-awaited complete return for Liverpool, Joe Gomez admitted to having mixed emotions.

On Wednesday, Gomez made his first competitive start since November, appearing in Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League victory over AC Milan at Anfield.

A patella tendon injury suffered while on international duty with England has sidelined the 24-year-old, ending his season prematurely and ruling him out of Euro 2020.

And the Liverpool centre-back has revealed what helped him get back to full fitness during his extended rehabilitation.

Gomez added, “It was a special time for me.” “I spent months and hours at the gym imagining myself back.

“It was a fantastic experience to be back in those circumstances — our first Champions League game back with supporters since the pandemic.

“Obviously, there was a lot on my mind at the time. When you haven’t played in a long time, there are a lot of mental parts to it, including a lot of visualizing different scenarios.

“However, once you’re out there, with the noise and atmosphere behind you, a lot of that fades away.

“It means a lot to me to be back out there. We would have preferred it to be a little quieter towards the rear! However, competing against great opposition such as AC Milan will put us to the test.

“The three points are the most important thing, and there are absolutely things to be learned from it, but it was a good night’s work.”

In midweek, with Virgil van Dijk on the bench, Gomez was partnered at the center of the defense by Joel Matip.

Matip, who has recovered from a long-term injury suffered in January, has been one of Liverpool’s most impressive performers this season.

And Gomez confesses that his teammate’s ability to get the ball out of defense continues to astound many people, especially those who are supposed to be able to accurately appraise his abilities.

“At first impression, you would think he wouldn’t have the agility or ability to dribble the way he does,” Gomez told liverpoolfc.com.

“But it’s a huge asset, and to be able to step in the way he does — it’s incredible.”

