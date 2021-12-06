Joe Giudice’s shady relationship with Daniela Fittipaldi after their split backfires.

Netizens chastised Joe Giudice when he appeared to throw shade at his ex-girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi on social media.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star came to Instagram to give his Instagram fans some relationship advise.

“A person can make you feel something in two months that a person couldn’t make you feel in two years.” “Time doesn’t matter; character does,” read the message he sent.

The response to his post, however, was not what he had anticipated. Some speculated that his statement was directed at his ex-wife Teresa Giudice, 49, who recently married Luis Ruelas, 46.

“Joe is fuming and lamenting the fact that he has never been a good spouse to Teresa. She was always [begging]for Joe’s attention on the show, and Joe now hopes she could come back lmao. “It’s a good thing she found [someone]who can make her feel what Joe couldn’t,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “I’m sure that’s precisely how your ex-wife feels [smile face with tears emoji].”

“You were given an opportunity and you blew it. She is a wonderful woman who deserves to be happy. A third commenter wrote, “It’s time for you to work on yourself and mend your narcissistic personality so you can find true love.”

On the other side, a number of people agreed with Giudice and congratulated him on his breakup with Fittipaldi after a year of dating.

“Joe, I think it’s a good thing you’re taking a break from the relationship. I’m glad you’re concentrating on the kids and returning to the United States. “Wishing you the best of luck,” one supporter said.

“Facts, facts, facts, facts, facts, facts, facts, facts, I hope everything is going well for you. “Wishing you a happy holiday season,” said another.

“This is really true. I wish for you to find love that will propel you to new heights. A different person remarked, “Praying you can return to the United States of America soon.”

Giudice’s statement comes a day after it was announced that he and the Italian lawyer had called it quits. The news of the duo’s breakup was originally reported by In Touch. Then, on Friday, Giudice told Us Weekly about their breakup.

"Right now, I have a lot on my plate and don't have time for a relationship." I simply don't have enough time between my new attorney and [my]appeal to return to the United States, my work in the Bahamas, and new projects.