Joe Giudice’s ‘Greatest Wish’ is to have daughters, as he said on Instagram.

As he continued to voice his longing for his girls with ex-wife Teresa Giudice on social media, Joe Giudice received a lot of support.

The 49-year-old former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to express his “biggest wish” now that he is separated from his four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

“My greatest hope is for my children to always know how much I love them, and for them to walk through the remainder of their lives knowing that I will always be there for them in any way I can,” the Giudice patriarch wrote on Instagram.

Giudice’s remark came a day after his youngest daughter celebrated her 12th birthday in New Jersey with her mother and sisters while Joe was in the Bahamas.

After reading his post, fans sympathized with the yearning father. Many of them told Joe that his children are probably aware of how much he loves them, despite the fact that they are separated by countries and unable to reunite because to COVID-19 regulations.

“They are aware of this, and I admire how you continue to remind them on a daily basis. One fan wrote, “I’m very proud of you, ‘Juicy’ Joe.”

“[You’re] a wonderful father, and they know it.” Teresa is doing an excellent job, so don’t worry… and she’s got your back,” said another.

“Your children adore you so much. They see everything, both good and terrible, but the way you love and adore them shines the brightest. That’s what they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” another user said.

Joe had sent Audriana a “heartbreaking” message the day before when he wished her a happy 12th birthday on Instagram.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, my love. I can’t believe how much you’ve changed… You must have followed in my footsteps, despite being the youngest and tallest of all your sisters. Joe commented, “I love you so much and wish I could be there to celebrate your birthday.”

Many people felt sad for Teresa’s ex-husband, who is now residing in the Bahamas after being deported to Italy in 2019 in connection with his 41-month jail sentence in the United States on fraud charges.

Joe is unable to visit his children in the United States since his deportation rules prevent him from ever entering the country.

“I’ve been promised I’ll never set foot in this place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.